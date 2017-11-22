Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Eagle Care Ltd

Suite 10, Laynes House, 526-528 Watford Way, London,
NW7 4RS
020 8952 6535
www.eagle-care.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Eagle Care Ltd

Registered manager

Regina Arionget-Aide

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017