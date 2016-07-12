Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Ealing Office

Eleanor Nursing and Social Care Limited, 157 Uxbridge Road, Hanwell, London,
W7 3SR
020 8579 3233
www.eleanorcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Ealing

Who runs this service

  • Eleanor Nursing and Social Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
