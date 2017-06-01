Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Ease Healthcare Ltd

BBIC Innovation Way, Barnsley,
S75 1JL
0112 689 7600
www.easehealthcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barnsley

Who runs this service

  • Ease Healthcare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
