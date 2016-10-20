Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

East Hill House Residential Care Home

East Hill Drive, Hillbrow Road, Liss,
GU33 7RR
01730 895170
www.caringhomes.org

About East Hill House Residential Care Home

East Hill House offers a full range support, including people living with different types and stages of dementia including Alzheimer'__s disease and vascular dementia. It also has a separate building, providing 24-hour care for those who are a little more independent but will benefit from a warden being available. The home actively encourages residents to bring significant personal possessions to furnish their rooms and to truly make the space their own.

Accommodation

  • 32Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Samantha Booty

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
