Domiciliary care

East Renfrewshire Council (Social Work) Housing Support Unit

Barrhead Health and Care Centre, 213 Main Street, Barrhead, Glasgow,
G78 1SW
0141 800 7182

Local authority

  • East Renfrewshire
