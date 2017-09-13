Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

East Sussex, Brighton & Hove Crossroads Care

Community Base, 113 Queens Road, Brighton,
BN1 3XG
01273 234021
www.crossroadscare-esbh.org

Local authority

  • Brighton & Hove

Who runs this service

  • East Sussex Brighton & Hove Crossroads-Caring for Carers Limited

Registered manager

Sharlene Small

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
