Domiciliary care

Eastwood Care Services Limited

28 Stephenson Road, Leigh On Sea,
SS9 5LY
07803 794629

Local authority

  • Southend-on-Sea

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
