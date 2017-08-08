Edensor Care Centre is managed by Diagrama Healthcare Services, part of the UK charitable organisation Diagrama Foundation, and provides residential, nursing and respite care on a permanent or temporary basis depending on personal requirements. Fully-trained, professional staff support all residents to retain their own independence as much as possible within their capabilities and they are on-hand to help them if and when needed. The centre aims to provide the highest possible quality of care for residents, where everyone feels valued, secure and happy. Edensor caters for a range of needs including dementia, palliative care and physical disabilities, and residents are encouraged to take part in tailor-made activities to suit every ability and interest.

