Nursing home

Edensor Care Centre (Diagrama Healthcare)

3-9 Orwell Road, Clacton On Sea,
CO15 1PR
01255 423317
www.diagramafoundation.org.uk/adult-healthcare

About Edensor Care Centre (Diagrama Healthcare)

Edensor Care Centre is managed by Diagrama Healthcare Services, part of the UK charitable organisation Diagrama Foundation, and provides residential, nursing and respite care on a permanent or temporary basis depending on personal requirements. Fully-trained, professional staff support all residents to retain their own independence as much as possible within their capabilities and they are on-hand to help them if and when needed. The centre aims to provide the highest possible quality of care for residents, where everyone feels valued, secure and happy. Edensor caters for a range of needs including dementia, palliative care and physical disabilities, and residents are encouraged to take part in tailor-made activities to suit every ability and interest.

Accommodation

  • 49Residents
  • 39Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 10Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Diagrama Healthcare Services Limited

Registered manager

Alison Brown

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
