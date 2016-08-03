Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Egalite Care

25 Liverpool Road, Worthing,
BN11 1SU
01903 214498
www.egalitecare.com

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Egalite Care Limited

Registered manager

Debbie Clark

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
