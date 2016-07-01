Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Eleanor Nursing and Social Care Ltd - Bexley Office

10 Falconwood Parade, Welling,
DA16 2PL
020 8303 0898
www.eleanorcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Bexley

Who runs this service

  • Eleanor Nursing and Social Care Limited

Registered manager

Gillian Excell

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
