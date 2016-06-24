Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Eleanor Nursing and Social Care Ltd - Leegate Office

15 Leegate, Burnt Ash Road, Lewisham,
SE12 8SS
020 8690 1911
www.eleanorcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • Eleanor Nursing and Social Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
