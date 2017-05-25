Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Elect Care Consultants Limited

The Old Fire Station, 2nd Floor, 61 Leswin Road, Hackney,
N16 7NX
020 7254 2000

Local authority

  • Hackney

Who runs this service

  • Elect Care Consultants Limited

Registered manager

Electra Solomon

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
