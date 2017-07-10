Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Elevate Care '' Milton Keynes

67 Pimpernel Grove, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes,
MK7 7LG
01908 985489

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • ELEVATE CARE LTD

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
