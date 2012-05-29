Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Elibariki Procare

76 County Street, London,
SE1 4AD
020 7407 1104

Local authority

  • Southwark

Who runs this service

  • Elibariki Community Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
