Domiciliary care

Elite Care

14 Brook Street, Cromer,
NR27 9EY
01263 512528

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • The Elite Care Connections Company Ltd

Registered manager

Therese Carver

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
