Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Elizabeth House

83 Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis,
PO21 2TB
01243 810880
www.shaw.co.uk

About Elizabeth House

Elizabeth House is a purpose-designed care home which opened in 2007 and is located in a residential area in the coastal resort of Bognor Regis. The home_s spacious single en suite bedrooms are set in six separate self-contained living areas each with its own lounge/dining area. It provides residential care for elderly people suffering with dementia.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Marian Drake

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017