Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Elmhurst

Windhill, Bishops Stortford,
CM23 2NF
01279 713100
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Elmhurst

Elmhurst in Bishop s Stortford is a purpose-built care home offering residential and specialist dementia care. Conveniently located within a minute s walk of the historic market town, Elmhurst benefits from excellent transport links and plenty of nearby amenities, including a large variety of restaurants, shops, a theatre and picturesque walks around the local canals. Within Elmhurst, each bedroom is fully furnished with en suite facilities but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions and make it their own space. There are plenty of activities and clubs to get involved in from pampering days to knitting sessions, there is always something to do. The catering team offers a wide range of fresh, home cooked meals, which can be tailored to specific dietary needs.

Accommodation

  • 61Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017