Elmhurst in Bishop s Stortford is a purpose-built care home offering residential and specialist dementia care. Conveniently located within a minute s walk of the historic market town, Elmhurst benefits from excellent transport links and plenty of nearby amenities, including a large variety of restaurants, shops, a theatre and picturesque walks around the local canals. Within Elmhurst, each bedroom is fully furnished with en suite facilities but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions and make it their own space. There are plenty of activities and clubs to get involved in from pampering days to knitting sessions, there is always something to do. The catering team offers a wide range of fresh, home cooked meals, which can be tailored to specific dietary needs.

