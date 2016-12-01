Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

EMB Langport House, Overton Road, Angel town, Brixton SW97HN

EMB Langport House, Overton Road,, Myatts Fields South, London,
SW9 7HN
020 7095 1773
www.zenithcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lambeth

Who runs this service

  • Zenith Care Services & Recruitment Solutions Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017