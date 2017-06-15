Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Emmaculate Care Services Selby Office

Unit 3/4, Prospect Centre, Prospect Way, Selby,
YO8 8BD
01757 335158
www.emmaculatecareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Emmaculate Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Nyasha Munjoma

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
