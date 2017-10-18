Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Enable Health Ltd

Suites 1 & 2, Fourth Floor West, Unipart House, Garsington Road, Cowley, Oxford,
OX4 2GQ

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Enable Health Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Inadequate
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
