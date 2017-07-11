Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Enterprise Homecare

Lowry House, Opal Court, Moseley Road, Manchester,
M14 6ZT
0161 224 5888
www.enterprisecare.net

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • Enterprise Care Group Ltd

Registered manager

Karen O'Neill

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
