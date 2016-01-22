Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Essential Care and Support Ltd

8 Spectrum Business Park, Spectrum seven, Seaham,
SR7 7TT
0191 517 1594

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • Essential Care & Support Ltd

Registered manager

Patricia Ward

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
