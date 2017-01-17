Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Ethical Homecare Solutions

Unit 13, Chapeltown Enterprise Centre, 231-235 Chapeltown Road, Leeds,
LS7 3DX
0113 345 9492
www.ethicalhomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Ethical Homecare Ltd

Registered manager

Jacqueline Willocks

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017