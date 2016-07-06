Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Ethos Care

Suite 6, Office 2, Hello House, 135 Somerford Road, Christchurch,
BH23 3PY
01202 409609
www.ethoscare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Dorset

Who runs this service

  • Ethos Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Tracy Kennedy

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
