Domiciliary care

Everycare@Bellerophon House

Doust House, Doust Way, Rochester,
ME1 1HH
01634 830094

Local authority

  • Medway

Who runs this service

  • Everycare (Medway & Swale) Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
