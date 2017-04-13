Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Everycare (Medway/Swale) Limited

Suite 1, Delta House, Culpeper Close, Laser Quay, Rochester,
ME2 4HU
01634 295630
www.everycare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Medway

Who runs this service

  • Everycare (Medway & Swale) Ltd

Registered manager

Richard Tutt

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
