Domiciliary care

Everycare Midsussex

Kings House, 68 Victoria Road, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9LH
01444 244770
www.everycare.co.uk/midsussex

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Cura Muneris Limited

Registered manager

Katie Manville

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
