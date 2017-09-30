Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Excel Care (UK) Ltd

201-203 Moston Lane East, New Moston, Manchester,
M40 3HY
0161 682 3451
www.excel-care.co.uk

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • Excel Care (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Patrick Williams

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
