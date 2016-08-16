Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Exodus Health Care Services

Room1, Ground Floor Hub, Pandora House, 41 - 45 Lind Road, Sutton,
SM1 4PP

Local authority

  • Sutton

Who runs this service

  • Exodus Health Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Agnes Zirobwa

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017