Domiciliary care

Eyam Domiciliary Service Ltd

1 Cartledge House Business Centre, Great Hucklow, Buxton,
SK17 8RG
01433 631380
www.eds-care.co.uk

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Eyam Domiciliary Service Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
