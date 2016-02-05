Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

F.A.F Rutland Social Care Limited

Unit 1, Ashwell Business Units, Ashwell Road, Oakham,
LE15 7QJ
01572 722303

Local authority

  • Rutland

Who runs this service

  • F.A.F Rutland Social Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
