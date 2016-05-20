Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Fairfield Care Ltd

Fairfield Farm, Higher Thorns Green Farm, Castle Mill Lane, Ashley, Altrincham,
WA15 0QZ
0161 928 7039
www.fairfieldresidential.co.uk

Local authority

  • Cheshire East

Who runs this service

  • Fairfield Care Limited

Registered manager

Diane Dawson

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
