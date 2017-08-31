Fairfield Country Rest Home has views of the sea from its location at Launcells, near Bude in Cornwall. All rooms are en suite, and the activities room is available at all times for every craving, ranging from Cluedo to cribbage. Staff and visitors keep the pace varied with a healthy range of physical and mentally stimulating games and activities while at Christmas local schools come to visit and the home often arranges to visit a pantomime.

