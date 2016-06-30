Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Fairmeadows Home Care Office G05

Upper Office (1st Floor), 56-60A Front Street West, Bedlington,
NE22 5UB
01670 719990
www.fairmeadowshomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Northumberland

Who runs this service

  • Fairmeadows Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Jamie Brown

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
