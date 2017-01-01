Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Fairview Nursing Home

9 Cowie Road, Bannockburn, Stirling,
FK7 8JW
01786 816111

About Fairview Nursing Home

Fairview is a popular purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care in Bannockburn, Stirling. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, and small pets are allowed. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, professional shows and church services. There is a large lawned garden area and secure patio with comfortable seating as well as a summer house.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Stirling

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017