Falstone Court and Manor is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite, palliative and end of life care overlooking the beach in Roker, Sunderland. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, plus some can boast sea views. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services plus a mobile shop, bar service and kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Staff organise activities such as gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events, exercise and church services. There_s a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus a patio area is a tranquil place for residents to relax or socialise with family and friends.

