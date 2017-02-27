Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Fareham Health Centre

Room 152, Fareham Health Centre, Osborn Road, Fareham,
PO16 7ER
01329 227228
www.southernhealth.nhs.uk

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
