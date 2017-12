Ferfoot provides specialist dementia care, with a high staff to resident ratio designed to ensure that individual needs can be fully met by the staff, who are trained in City and Guilds accredited dementia care. There is a strong focus on meaningful occupation and activities to promote well-being for all of residents. At Ferfoot, residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms where they can relax and feel completely comfortable. It also has a safe and enclosed garden to enjoy the outdoors, plus a hairdressing salon.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.