Residential care home

Ferfoot Care Home

Old and New House,The Folly, Old Hardenhuish Lane, Chippenham,
SN14 6HH
01249 658677
www.caringhomes.org

About Ferfoot Care Home

Ferfoot provides specialist dementia care, with a high staff to resident ratio designed to ensure that individual needs can be fully met by the staff, who are trained in City and Guilds accredited dementia care. There is a strong focus on meaningful occupation and activities to promote well-being for all of residents. At Ferfoot, residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms where they can relax and feel completely comfortable. It also has a safe and enclosed garden to enjoy the outdoors, plus a hairdressing salon.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 43Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 9Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Stone

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

