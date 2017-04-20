Ferndale Court is a purpose-built home offering nursing and residential car in the Ditton area of Widnes. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and large bedrooms on the ground floor re reserved for residents with high dependency needs or who require end of life care. There is a quiet lounge to relax and unwind, and an entertainment room to pursue hobbies and socialise with friends. Organised activities include baking, quizzes and gardening. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. The lawned garden is a popular place to sit and enjoy the surroundings, particularly in the summer months.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.