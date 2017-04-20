Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Ferndale Court Nursing Home

St Michaels Road, Widnes,
WA8 8TF
0151 257 9111
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/ferndale-court

About Ferndale Court Nursing Home

Ferndale Court is a purpose-built home offering nursing and residential car in the Ditton area of Widnes. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and large bedrooms on the ground floor re reserved for residents with high dependency needs or who require end of life care. There is a quiet lounge to relax and unwind, and an entertainment room to pursue hobbies and socialise with friends. Organised activities include baking, quizzes and gardening. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. The lawned garden is a popular place to sit and enjoy the surroundings, particularly in the summer months.

Accommodation

  • 57Residents
  • 57Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Halton

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
