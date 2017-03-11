Situated in Ditton in Widnes, Ferndale Mews is a purpose built home offering residential and nursing dementia care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There is a hairdressing salon, and small pets are allowed by arrangement. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, music therapy, performances from local school children, a weekly church service as well as outings to Victoria Park and Walton Gardens. A large and bright conservatory opens onto the decking area in the garden and allows residents to enjoy the sunshine all year.

