Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Field Maple Tree

Horton Road, Ashley Heath, Ringwood,
BH24 2EB
07522 137994
www.lanterncommunity.org.uk

Local authority

  • Dorset

Who runs this service

  • The Lantern Community
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017