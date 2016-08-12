Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Figtree Care Services Ltd

Suite 15, The Base, Dartford Business Park, Victoria Road, Dartford,
DA1 5FS
01322 314878
www.figtreecareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Figtree Care Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
