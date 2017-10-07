Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Fir Trees

Gorse Hall Road, Dukinfield,
SK16 5HN
0161 338 2977

About Fir Trees

Fir Trees is located in Dukinfield near to Ashton-Under-Lyne and is easily accessible from the M60 and M67. The homes offers residential and dementia care for both long-term and short-stay residents. The home has 46 en suite bedrooms offering TV, telephone, nurse call points and thermostatic temperature control in all rooms. Some bedrooms benefit from having walk-in showers with private sitting areas and outdoor terraces creating an apartment feel. Dining areas and lounges are available for those who enjoy socialising with others while those who like their own space can take a walk in the garden or enjoy one of the smaller quiet lounges. The home is spilt over two levels but is accessible with wheelchair friendly pathways, doorways and a passenger lift. Fir trees offers excellent menu choices and a personal laundry service for all residents.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 4Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Nicole Gunning

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

