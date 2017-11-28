Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

First 2 Care Service Ltd

66-68 St Loyes Street, Bedford,
MK40 1EZ
01234 930024

Local authority

  • Bedford

Who runs this service

  • First 2 Care Service Ltd

Registered manager

Rekha Kara

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017