Domiciliary care

First Care DCA - Suite 27, Enterprise House

Carlton Road, Worksop,
S81 7QF
01909 479222
www.firstcare-dca.org.uk

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Carole Anne Sansom

Registered manager

Carole Sansom

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
