Domiciliary care

First Class Care Services Ltd

Suite 407 Jansel House, Hitchin Road, Luton,
LU2 7XH
01582 969393
www.firstclasscareuk.com

Local authority

  • Luton

Who runs this service

  • First Class Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
