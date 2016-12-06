Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

First Prime Care Ltd

Unit 1, Forge Business Centre, Upper Rose Lane, Palgrave, Diss,
IP22 1AP
01379 643879
www.firstprimecare.com

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • First Prime Care Ltd

Registered manager

Jacques Louis

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
