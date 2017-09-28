Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Firstpoint Homecare Bristol

Kingswood House, South Road, Kingswood, Bristol,
BS15 8JF
0117 360 0420
www.firstpointhomecare.com

Local authority

  • South Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Firstpoint Homecare Limited

Registered manager

Tracy Crane

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
