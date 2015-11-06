Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Firtree House Nursing Home

30 St James Road, Tunbridge Wells,
TN1 2JZ
01892 523954
www.caringhomes.org

About Firtree House Nursing Home

Firtree House Care Home is situated in an attractive residential area in Royal Tunbridge Wells. It provides nursing care, including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care, and provision for acute needs and end of life care. The beautiful home has been fully refurbished and benefits from a purpose-built extension and conservatory. Residents are encouraged to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms, to help make the space their own.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 41Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Jacqueline Cullip

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
