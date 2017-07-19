Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

FK Care Services

Matrix House, 51 Billing Road, Northampton,
NN1 5DB
01604 841815

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • FK Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
